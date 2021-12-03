Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $373.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,813. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $12.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.78. 143,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,177. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.72 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

