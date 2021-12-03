Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $373.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,813. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CVNA traded down $12.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.78. 143,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,177. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.72 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
