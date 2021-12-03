Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $264.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

