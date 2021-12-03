Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Update

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 22.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

SAVA opened at $48.35 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

