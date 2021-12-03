Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

CBOE stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

