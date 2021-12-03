Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425 billion to $1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

