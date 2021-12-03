Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 671.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,529,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
