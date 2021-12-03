CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 103,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,602,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

