Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Centene by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

CNC stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

