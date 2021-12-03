Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $428,162.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 203,674 shares of company stock worth $2,451,204.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

