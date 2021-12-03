Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $218.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

