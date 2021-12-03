Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of -183.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

