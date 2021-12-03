Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Walmart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,042 shares of company stock valued at $700,275,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

