Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

