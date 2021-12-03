Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

ANTM opened at $399.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

