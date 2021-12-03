Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 6.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. 2,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $504.23 million, a P/E ratio of -83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

