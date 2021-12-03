CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 764.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

PLTR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.