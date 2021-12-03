CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 221 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

