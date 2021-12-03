CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 998 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

