CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $51,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

