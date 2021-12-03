CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 210 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

