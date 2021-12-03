CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,147 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

