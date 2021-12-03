Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 86.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 65.84 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 13,497,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097,291. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.82.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

