Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,265,131 shares of company stock worth $696,446,622 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

