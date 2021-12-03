Chadwick Heath Faulkner Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CURO opened at $16.40 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.