Chadwick Heath Faulkner Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.40 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

