Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

PTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

