Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 848,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.59 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of -429.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

