Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 230,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,009 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REI. Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

