Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.