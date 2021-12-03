Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.