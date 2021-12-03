Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $94,000 Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Intevac worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.