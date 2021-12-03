Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IMARA worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

