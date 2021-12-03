Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PolyMet Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 56.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLM opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.58. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

