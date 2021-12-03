Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

