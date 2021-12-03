Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $806.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CHTR stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.09 and a 200-day moving average of $724.88. Charter Communications has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

