Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Insider Acquires A$215,208.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) insider Sean McMahon acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.66 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,208.00 ($153,720.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

