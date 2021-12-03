Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,295 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at $157,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

