Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.25. 3,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,344,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

