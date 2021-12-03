Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.42.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. 92,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

