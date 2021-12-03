Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. 70,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

