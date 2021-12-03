China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Shares Down 27.3%

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) dropped 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 158,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 121,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

