China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JRJC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

