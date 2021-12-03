China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.92

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

