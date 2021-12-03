China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,465.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

