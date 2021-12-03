Chonk Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Chonk has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $46.60 or 0.00081155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1,545.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00245295 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00086732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

