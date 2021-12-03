Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in November

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 994,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.