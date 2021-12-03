Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $79.47 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $56.43 million and $1.50 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.47 or 0.00139420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00247917 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.