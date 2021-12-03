Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.97. 45,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

