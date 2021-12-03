Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Cian has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

