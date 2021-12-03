Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

CIAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CIAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,770. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

