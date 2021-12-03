Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

